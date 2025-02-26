Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,796.78 ($22.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,806 ($22.89). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,786.92 ($22.65), with a volume of 106,779 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Genus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNS

Genus Stock Up 1.1 %

Genus Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,693.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,796.78.

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.