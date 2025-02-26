GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $318.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.77 and a 200-day moving average of $303.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

