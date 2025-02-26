Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $3.48 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $205.87 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00003930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88,550.73 or 0.99884943 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,151.26 or 0.99434338 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is the utility token of the Neo blockchain, used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and execute smart contracts, interact with decentralised applications, and participate in network governance. It plays a crucial role in the network’s resource allocation and governance mechanisms. The Neo platform, including its dual-token system of NEO and GAS, was created by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, with the project rebranding from AntShares to Neo in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

