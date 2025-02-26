Games for a Living Price Down 14.7% This Week (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $24.58 million and $136,413.00 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,054.78 or 1.00571901 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,575.03 or 1.00017664 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,480,444,409 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,480,444,408.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.00708018 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $177,000.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars.

