Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.15 ($4.45) and traded as high as GBX 381 ($4.83). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.61), with a volume of 190,253 shares traded.
Galliford Try Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £372.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30.
Galliford Try Company Profile
Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.
