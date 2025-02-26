FY2029 Earnings Forecast for Ardelyx Issued By HC Wainwright

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $29,061.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,140.16. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,408 shares of company stock worth $761,963 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 767,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,789 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 746,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

