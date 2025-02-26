FY2025 EPS Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 410,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 116,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,691,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,991 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170,257 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,298,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 359,126 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

