FY2025 EPS Estimate for Calibre Mining Reduced by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CXB. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.46.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

