FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Stifel Canada

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

STN stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.01. Stantec has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $88.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,342,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 121.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after buying an additional 1,536,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stantec by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,344,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,791,000 after acquiring an additional 542,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

