FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CVE:GPV Issued By Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

GPV opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.07. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

