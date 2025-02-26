FY2024 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza Lowered by Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $16.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $470.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.35. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,498,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.