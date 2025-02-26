Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 4.07. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

