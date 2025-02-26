Fuel Network (FUEL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $47.40 Million

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Fuel Network has a market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fuel Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fuel Network Profile

Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,045,150,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,156,700,958 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. The official message board for Fuel Network is forum.fuel.network.

Fuel Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,044,935,940.97003102 with 4,154,488,243.07575221 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.01147552 USD and is up 6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,477,838.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

