Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 33930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

