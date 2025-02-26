Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 33930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- What is a Dividend King?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.