Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Freightos had a negative net margin of 71.11% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Freightos updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of Freightos stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Freightos has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $179.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of -0.18.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.