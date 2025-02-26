Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 201584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,526,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after buying an additional 159,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,509,000 after acquiring an additional 786,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,389,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,040.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,102 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

