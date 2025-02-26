FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock worth $477,414,743. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

