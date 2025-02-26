FourThought Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 92.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VTWG stock opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $985.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.04 and a 12 month high of $231.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.