FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,474 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,268,000 after acquiring an additional 147,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

