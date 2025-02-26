FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $735,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 18.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 196.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 107,991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,928 shares of company stock worth $1,762,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

