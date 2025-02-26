FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,173 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Illumina by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.