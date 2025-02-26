Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 717,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 490,761 shares.The stock last traded at $28.30 and had previously closed at $27.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,146,000 after buying an additional 240,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,072,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,395,000 after buying an additional 85,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 98,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 459,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.