FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Commerce Bank raised its position in FMC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

