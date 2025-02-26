Fjell Capital LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $214.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

