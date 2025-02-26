Fjell Capital LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.