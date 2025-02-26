Fjell Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Fjell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,913 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after buying an additional 586,545 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after buying an additional 456,991 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,095,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

CGGR stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.