Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 900 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

