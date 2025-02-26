Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 11,000 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

