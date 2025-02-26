Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 40,900 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 767.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 214.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 780,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.