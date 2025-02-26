First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 390,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4,674.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

