First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 2.5% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 528,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 566,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

