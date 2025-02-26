First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

