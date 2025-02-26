First Solar’s (FSLR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $260.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

Shares of FSLR traded up $18.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.57. 1,694,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day moving average is $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $144.28 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,383,000 after buying an additional 108,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,154,000 after buying an additional 63,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $323,410,000 after acquiring an additional 223,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

