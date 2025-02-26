First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

First Solar stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a 12 month low of $141.76 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

