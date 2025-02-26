First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of FLIC stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.75.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
