First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 64,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 43,999 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 638.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SWK opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.