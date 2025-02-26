First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.