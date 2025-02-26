First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 627.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,865,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.64. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $131.39 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

