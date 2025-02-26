First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 33,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 215,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54,679 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

IPG stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $155.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

