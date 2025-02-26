First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 629.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 163,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.