First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 6.3 %

IBIT opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

