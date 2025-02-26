First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $397.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $398.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

