First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 111,309 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 73.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 397.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.