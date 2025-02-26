First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading 22% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31. 1,330,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 291,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Trading Up 22.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

