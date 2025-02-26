Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 134,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 159,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.
Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fireweed Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
