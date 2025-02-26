Financial Comparison: Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Mind Medicine (MindMed)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$95.73 million ($2.26) -2.99

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 10 3 3.23

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tauriga Sciences and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 289.83%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -47.56% -35.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Tauriga Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

