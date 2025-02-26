FIGS (FIGS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.50 million, a PE ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

