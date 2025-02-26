Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 79,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.
About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.
