FFT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 169,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 145,341 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
IJH stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.