FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.